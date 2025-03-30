OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OFS Credit Stock Down 0.1 %

OCCIN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $24.29.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 5.52%.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

