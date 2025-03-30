Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 120.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXY. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.82.

Shares of OXY opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.51. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $71.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 763,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.82 per share, with a total value of $35,724,455.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 264,941,431 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,557,799.42. This trade represents a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

