Oasis Network Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $202.22 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,813.17 or 0.02192029 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00023354 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00007199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00006458 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.02885686 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $9,971,557.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.