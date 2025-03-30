Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Ternium accounts for 2.5% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ternium from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Ternium Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TX opened at $31.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -110.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $44.44.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Ternium had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Ternium Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 10.3%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,285.71%.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

