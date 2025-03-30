Oaktree Capital Management LP Sells 99,900 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,557,551 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 99,900 shares during the period. AngloGold Ashanti makes up 2.3% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 1.32% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $128,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $38.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

