O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,525 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $39,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at AbbVie
In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,143,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,429,199.90. This trade represents a 20.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 18,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $3,853,399.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,401.36. This trade represents a 62.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,639 shares of company stock valued at $11,067,025 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on ABBV
AbbVie Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of ABBV stock opened at $205.12 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.58 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.50 and a 200-day moving average of $188.95. The company has a market capitalization of $362.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 273.33%.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.