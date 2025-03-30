O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $48.90 Million Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,825 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Steel Dynamics worth $48,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics
In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $3,184,810.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,448,593.80. The trade was a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Steel Dynamics Price Performance
STLD opened at $123.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.66. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.60 and a 1 year high of $155.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.
Steel Dynamics Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
