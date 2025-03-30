Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the February 28th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 59,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000.

Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 80,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,686. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.47%.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

