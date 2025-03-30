Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Up 96.1% in March

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,800 shares, an increase of 96.1% from the February 28th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 820,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JQC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. 1,545,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,631. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $5.94.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

