North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Short Interest Update

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,700 shares, an increase of 119.2% from the February 28th total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,981,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

North Bay Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS NBRI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.00. 51,147,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,797,617. North Bay Resources has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About North Bay Resources

North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, osmium, and wollastonite deposits, as well as vanadium, crystalline flake graphite, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.

