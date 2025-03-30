North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Short Interest Update

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,700 shares, an increase of 119.2% from the February 28th total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,981,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
North Bay Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS NBRI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.00. 51,147,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,797,617. North Bay Resources has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
About North Bay Resources
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than North Bay Resources
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for North Bay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Bay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.