Norges Bank Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,448,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,777,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.92% of Vertiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,415,000 after buying an additional 1,244,780 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Vertiv by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,635,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,614,000 after purchasing an additional 308,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,951,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,433,000 after purchasing an additional 408,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,181 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

Vertiv stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

