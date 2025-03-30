Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 887,177 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 887,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $290,604,000. Norges Bank owned 1.23% of West Pharmaceutical Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST opened at $222.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.01 and a twelve month high of $396.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.98 and a 200 day moving average of $297.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $748.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.59 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WST. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on West Pharmaceutical Services

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.