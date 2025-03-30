Norges Bank Makes New $329.60 Million Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,845,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,598,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.00% of Robinhood Markets as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $4,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 731,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,594,918.90. This trade represents a 12.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $29,370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,955,655 shares of company stock worth $143,072,448. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD opened at $41.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

