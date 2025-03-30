Norges Bank Makes New $268.35 Million Investment in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,212,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,347,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 3.02% of Intra-Cellular Therapies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITCI opened at $131.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.50 and a beta of 0.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.09 and a 52 week high of $131.87.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Mizuho lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Baird R W downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

