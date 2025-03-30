Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,506 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $18,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $3,826,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,329 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $672,224,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 28,400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 370,603 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $77,030,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $189.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $188.85 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

