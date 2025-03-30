Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,229 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,906 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $16,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $629,197,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 243,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,243,000 after purchasing an additional 44,674 shares during the period. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $226.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.88 and a one year high of $257.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.55 and a 200 day moving average of $210.70.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.79.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

