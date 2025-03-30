Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 73,310 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.22% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $27,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $71.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.63. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.63 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Oppenheimer raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMRN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,295 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $92,618.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,621.60. The trade was a 7.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.