Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $28.48 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $28,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 98.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 46.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,297 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $253,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,241 shares of company stock worth $18,186,184 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of FICO opened at $1,834.32 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $1,105.65 and a 12 month high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,828.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,990.76.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

