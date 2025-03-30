Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,972 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Datadog worth $26,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $14,884,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 127,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 53,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 30,998 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Datadog by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,562 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $862,646.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 185,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,276.84. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $17,948,497.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,861,901.38. This represents a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 601,412 shares of company stock valued at $75,444,584. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $101.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.80. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.30 and a 52 week high of $170.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 198.24, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.