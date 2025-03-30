Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 45,700 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $30,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $170.83 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $154.12 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

