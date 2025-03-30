Nexum (NEXM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.62 Million

Nexum (NEXM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and $21,161.10 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nexum has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,176,857 tokens. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

