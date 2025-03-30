NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Short Interest Update

NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
NewRiver REIT Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NRWRF remained flat at $0.88 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. NewRiver REIT has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.22.
About NewRiver REIT
