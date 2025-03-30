NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Short Interest Update

NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NewRiver REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NRWRF remained flat at $0.88 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. NewRiver REIT has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.22.

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver’) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 6.4 million sq ft and comprises 25 community shopping centres and 12 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

