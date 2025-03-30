New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in New Gold were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in New Gold by 326.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 59,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 45,726 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 22.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 805,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 148,743 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in New Gold by 9,360.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,692,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 2,664,153 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in New Gold by 115.1% in the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 241,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 129,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter valued at $287,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NGD opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.35. New Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGD has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on New Gold from $3.60 to $3.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.60 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

