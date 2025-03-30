New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 23,012.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,698 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $5,019,087,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $1,932,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 50,575 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Arete Research raised Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.02.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,946,506.10. This represents a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,583 shares of company stock worth $279,611,567. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $933.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $971.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $868.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market cap of $399.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

