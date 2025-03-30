New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,638 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 949.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 424,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,321,000 after acquiring an additional 384,323 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $99.24 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $136.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.41.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $209,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,127.68. This represents a 16.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,436,613.20. This trade represents a 17.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Stories

