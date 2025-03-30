New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $3.15 Million in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 104,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Murphy Oil at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 163,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 36,749 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,166,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,289,000 after buying an additional 122,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 582,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 44,101 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital set a $37.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Claiborne P. Deming acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $1,323,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 931,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,660,801.97. This trade represents a 5.67 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu bought 1,573 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,999.10. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 37,065 shares in the company, valued at $989,635.50. This represents a 4.43 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MUR opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.18.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

