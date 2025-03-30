New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 49,726 Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $55.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.60. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 125.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $105,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,793.92. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,635.87. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,740 shares of company stock worth $943,026 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.