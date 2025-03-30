New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Euronet Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 75,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 50,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 47,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Euronet Worldwide

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $9,565,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,875,686.54. This trade represents a 6.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $107.13 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.07 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.86.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

