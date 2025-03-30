New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 114,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,025,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $1,246,569,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $4,186,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 72,305 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 557,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after buying an additional 113,812 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

Intel Stock Down 3.9 %

INTC stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $45.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.