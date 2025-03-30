New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 133,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Flowers Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 329,400.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,008,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,327,000 after buying an additional 58,141 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of FLO stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.41. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.05%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

