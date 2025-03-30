New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 145,131 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of First Commonwealth Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $4,536,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 295,011 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FCF opened at $15.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.84.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.