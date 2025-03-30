Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Network-1 Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Network-1 Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Network-1 Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NTIP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. 9,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,249. Network-1 Technologies has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $30.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.14.

Network-1 Technologies Dividend Announcement

About Network-1 Technologies

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Network-1 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development, licensing, and protection of intellectual property assets. The company owns 100 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio related to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies related to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

