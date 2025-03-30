NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Trading Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.31 and last traded at $21.24. Approximately 20,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 501,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 50.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. Analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,036. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $152,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,661.83. This trade represents a 15.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,499 shares of company stock worth $512,321. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 121,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 57,239 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 198,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 535.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 114,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.