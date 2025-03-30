Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,891,858 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 336,453 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.4% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.44% of Netflix worth $1,686,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total transaction of $29,933,831.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at $386,876.48. This represents a 98.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,583 shares of company stock worth $279,611,567 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.02.

Read Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 4.4 %

NFLX opened at $933.85 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $971.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $868.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $399.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.