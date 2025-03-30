Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 36,892 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Netflix worth $656,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.02.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,500. The trade was a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total transaction of $469,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,583 shares of company stock worth $279,611,567 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $933.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $971.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $868.10. The stock has a market cap of $399.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

