Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,879,600 shares, an increase of 117.4% from the February 28th total of 1,784,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 151.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nestlé stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NSRGF opened at $100.01 on Friday. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average of $91.58.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Featured Stories

