Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Neste Oyj Stock Down 1.3 %

NTOIY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,455. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82.

Neste Oyj Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.1049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Neste Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

