NEOS Investment Management LLC Sells 17,143 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,143 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,276 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Moderna by 21.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,166,000 after buying an additional 906,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,075,000 after buying an additional 535,273 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $23,825,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 773,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,175,000 after acquiring an additional 298,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.86. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.38.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.