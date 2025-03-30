NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,219 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,469 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,144 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,272,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,733,000 after buying an additional 5,579,313 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,974,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,781,000 after buying an additional 805,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,543,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,051,000 after buying an additional 839,041 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,144,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,150,000 after acquiring an additional 334,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $40.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

