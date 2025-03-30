NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in NRG Energy by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 78,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in NRG Energy by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 520,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,426,000 after purchasing an additional 168,267 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 25.1% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 50,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NRG stock opened at $95.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $117.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.69.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,191.68. This represents a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,780,794.02. This trade represents a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

