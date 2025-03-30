NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 863 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 98.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,297 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,834.32 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,105.65 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,828.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,990.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,088.15.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,832.76. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,241 shares of company stock worth $18,186,184 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

