NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

NEOS Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,388 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,177,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $11,798,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,143,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,700,000 after acquiring an additional 780,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,190,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,816,000 after acquiring an additional 562,249 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,793,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $326,509.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,780.70. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $352,551. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NTLA stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $835.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77.
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.
