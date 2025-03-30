NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 1,238 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 578.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $213.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.31 and its 200-day moving average is $202.89. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $138.86 and a twelve month high of $246.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Garmin to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.80.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $625,957.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,008,550.80. This represents a 8.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Desbois sold 6,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $1,569,833.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,353.20. The trade was a 9.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,342 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,094 over the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

