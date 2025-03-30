NEOS Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 90.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. This represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is -273.33%.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.