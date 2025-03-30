NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.16 billion and $164.05 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.64 or 0.00003192 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00023354 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00006458 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,242,596,382 coins and its circulating supply is 1,198,396,448 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

