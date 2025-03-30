MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.72.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $293.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.62. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

