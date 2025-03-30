MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Update

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the February 28th total of 17,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MTN Group Stock Down 0.9 %

MTN Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. 2,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,267. MTN Group has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38.

MTN Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from MTN Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.

MTN Group Company Profile

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

