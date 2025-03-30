Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by United Bank

United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,437,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,477,000 after acquiring an additional 931,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,151,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,204,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,906,000 after purchasing an additional 341,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,755,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,458,000 after buying an additional 326,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

