Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,663 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 53.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, New Insight Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Moderna by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Moderna Price Performance
Shares of MRNA stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.38. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moderna
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Moderna
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.