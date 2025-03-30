Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,663 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 53.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, New Insight Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Moderna by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.38. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

