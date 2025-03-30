Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 617,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,079 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.22% of Macy’s worth $10,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,661,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 118,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,691,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,611,000 after acquiring an additional 195,880 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 724.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 91,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter worth about $2,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.1824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 3,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $42,923.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,623.20. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 3,489 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $47,938.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,107.10. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,013 shares of company stock valued at $96,359. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Macy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. New Street Research set a $13.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Gordon Haskett cut Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on Macy’s in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on M

Macy’s Profile

(Free Report)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.